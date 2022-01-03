Why Aldi is looking to recruit over 100 new British suppliers this year

An Aldi in Scarborough.

Whether it’s a new business or an established one, Aldi is on the lookout for suppliers across a range of product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys.

This increase in British suppliers forms part of the supermarket’s commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and buy British wherever possible.

Giles Hurley, CEO at Aldi UK, said: “We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

“As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us. That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses.”

The German discounter’s entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40 per cent of fresh produce sold is also British.

The supermarket spent a total of £9 bn with UK companies last year as it opens at least one new store a week, increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to provide products for its seasonal product ranges and Specialbuys, as well as permanent listings.

Aldi says the latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.

Suppliers based in Yorkshire interested in working with the supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

In October 2021, Aldi said it is looking to open 100 new stores in the next two years, including several around Yorkshire.

The German retailer has pledged to invest £1.3bn by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate.

