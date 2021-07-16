Why contactless card transactions more than tripled in April from the previous year

Contactless card transactions more than tripled in April.

There were 963 million contactless card transactions in April, 260 per cent more than the 267 million recorded in April 2020, figures from trade association UK Finance show.

The total value of contactless transactions was £11.9bn in April, more than doubling from £5bn in April 2020. The number of debit and credit card transactions taking place generally across the UK in April surged by 76.4 per cent compared with April 2020.

Some 1.6 billion card transactions took place in April using plastic.

The total card spend of £65.6bn across the UK was 53.4 per cent higher than in April 2020.

There were also signs that cautious households are continuing to pay down debts.Outstanding balances on credit card accounts have contracted by 11.6 per cent in the 12 months to April, reflecting repayments outstripping new borrowing in the year, UK Finance said.

The Broadway, Bradford car park went completely contactless earlier this year. The The shopping centre introduced a new cash-free car parking system to replace its pay on foot parking machines.

Visitors to the car park pay at the exit by driving to the barrier and tapping on the payment reader. Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway, said: “It’s important more than ever to evolve and implement innovations in a retail environment.

“Whilst The Broadway has been conducting heightened hygiene practices for some time now, our new parking system offers an enhanced experience right through to exiting the Centre.”

