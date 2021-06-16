Why Morrisons is rewinding the clock to bring back glass milk bottles

Morrisons is launching a glass milk bottle trial.

The glass milk bottles hold a pint of milk and are priced at 90p. They will be available in seven trial stores across Kent and four stores around Sheffield.

The milk bottles are delivered directly to Morrisons supermarkets by local dairy farms and once returned are collected and sanitised and can be reused for ten years or more.

The introduction of traditional glass milk bottles is expected to remove 40,000 plastic bottles from these Morrisons stores per year as well as reduce CO2 emissions - as delivery from local suppliers means milk covers shorter distances.

Natasha Cook, packaging manager at Morrisons, said: “We want to help our customers live their lives with less plastic.

"Reusing glass milk bottles is an easy leap for many people to make because they remember that this was how milk used to arrive on the doorstep.

"We’re currently talking to other local dairies and hope to be able to roll out glass milk bottles across the country.”

Morrisons has committed to a 50 per cent reduction across its own-brand primary plastic packaging by 2025. Initiatives introduced over the last 12 months will remove 9,000 tonnes of unnecessary or problematic plastic each year. Over 83 per cent of Morrisons own-brand plastic packaging is now able to be recycled.

Steve Hynd, policy manager at charity City to Sea, said: “Milk is a prime example of a product that could and should be swapped from single-use plastic bottles to planet friendly reusable bottles.

"It is great to see Morrisons pioneering the process of delivering milk in reusable bottles in supermarket stores.

"We know this move is popular, with three out of four people telling us they want more refill options in shops as a way of tackling plastic pollution.

"This is Morrisons doing not only what’s right for the planet but also what their customers are telling us they want to see.”

