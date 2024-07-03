This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

🍓🎾 Get ready for Wimbledon with juicy strawberries, creamy delights and refreshing squash - here are the best supermarket deals

Wimbledon is inspiring tennis fans to enjoy traditional treats like strawberries and cream

Supermarkets offer competitive deals, with Tesco leading with a £2.50 offer for a 400g strawberry punnet

Cream options vary from Tesco's British Single Cream at £2 to Aldi's Cowbelle Double Cream for £1.05

Morrisons stands out with an online-exclusive £4 bundle including 600g strawberries and 300ml double cream

ASDA offers budget-friendly options like strawberries for £1.95 and Elmlea Double Alternative to Cream for £1.10

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Wimbledon kicking off this week, tennis fans across the UK are gearing up to celebrate the sport's oldest tournament.

For many, this means indulging in traditional treats like strawberries and cream and refreshing orange squash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strawberries are synonymous with Wimbledon, with spectators consuming nearly 27 tonnes of the fruit each year during the tournament. But no bowl of strawberries is complete without a generous helping of cream, whether you prefer single, double or clotted.

And a refreshing glass of squash to wash it all down. Robinsons and Wimbledon ended their 86-year partnership - which came about in 1935 when a drink containing barley, lemon juice and sugar was concocted to hydrate the players - in 2022, but squash is still the perfect way to quench your thirst.

If you're planning to join in the festivities from the comfort of your home, here are the best deals from five of the UK’s top supermarkets on these quintessential Wimbledon goodies.

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tesco

Tesco is offering a 400g punnet of British strawberries for just £2.50. For those with a Clubcard, there's an even better offer: a 600g pack for only £2.80, perfect for stocking up if you're planning a viewing party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket is also selling a wide range of Robinsons squashes for £2, or just £1.25 with a Clubcard.

Sainsbury’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s is offering a two for £2 deal on Robinsons squash.

Aldi

If you prefer a vegan alternative, Elmlea Double Alternative To Cream (270ml) is also priced at £1.05.

In addition Aldi ensures you stay refreshed with their Sun Quench squash at just 99p for a 1.5 litre bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons

Morrisons is offering a fantastic online-exclusive Strawberries & Cream Bundle for only £4. The deal includes 600g of strawberries and 300ml of Morrisons British Extra Thick Double Cream, saving customers 79p.

If you prefer to purchase the strawberries separately, they are available for £3.29, making the bundle an excellent value.

ASDA

ASDA’s Ripe & Sweet Strawberries, weighing 400g, are priced at just £1.95, ensuring you can enjoy this classic treat without breaking the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad