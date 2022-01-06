Work underway on 200 home project in Sheffield

Esh Construction has been appointed as the main contractor to carry out enabling works on the site of the £1.5m living project in Birley.

The steep site will undergo major earthworks to contour the site and create level platforms for the new developments. New access routes, footpaths and green corridor spaces will be constructed, and main drainage installed along with a large surface water attenuation tank.

Esh’s Construction Director, Steven Garrigan, said: “This scheme is among a number of recent contract awards which have boosted our civil engineering portfolio in the Yorkshire region, and we’re delighted to be once again working in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

How the site will appear once completed.

“This is a great opportunity for Esh to support the wider transformation programme underway on the Newstead site through our culture of employing local, procuring local and engaging local.”

The Newstead site in South East Sheffield is being developed by Sheffield City Council in collaboration with Peak Architects. Planning approval has been granted for 77 new family homes and a large-scale older people’s independent living project, contributing to the council’s approved Stock Increase Programme.

Patrick Arends, Director at Peak Architects, added: “We are extremely excited to be working with Sheffield City Council and Esh in the provision of high-quality, affordable family living and delighted to be playing an integral role in the enhancement of this existing community."