Experts have blamed ‘abysmal’ phone signal on a lack of investment in infrastructure in the UK. The rollout of 5G coverage suffered a major setback in 2020, and planning regulations in the UK make putting up new telephone masts “difficult”, Andy Aitken, co-founder of Honest, a new mobile provider, said.

Not being able to properly get a phone signal is one of the most infuriating experiences in our modern digital world. Whether you are trying to make a call or just check the football scores on a weekend, being left with zero bars and poor data can drive you up the wall.

But where are the places that are the absolute worst to try and get a signal? The Express reports that the team at Nomad have highlighted the 10 dead spots where you will get the worst coverage, using official data from Ofcom to identify them.

1 . Aisholt, Somerset A major signal dead spot can be found in the postcode of TA5 1AR in the village of Aisholt, Somerset. It also covers Lower Aisholt - and the rural area surrounding them. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . East Anstey, Devon This village in Devon (EX16 9JT) is one of the dead spots. However it is a rural village with a population of just over 200 people, so perhaps it is not a surprise that it has dodgy phone signal. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Hanbury, Worcestershire For those in the postcode of B60 4BS in Hanbury, Worcestershire, you are likely to struggle to get a phone signal because it is one of the worst dead spots in the UK. It covers parts of the outskirts of the rural village including a first school. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales