Wren Kitchens opens £20m manufacturing facility creating 300 jobs

Wren Kitchens is creating 300 new jobs with the opening of a £20m quartz worktop manufacturing facility

The 150,000 sq ft Scunthorpe North site will cater for the demand of quartz stone worktops and it will complement Wren’s current quartz manufacturing facility in Barton-upon-Humber.

The independent kitchen specialist has transformed the former DHL facility on Foxhills Industrial Estate in Scunthorpe and in July 2021 it officially began fabricating stone quartz worktops using computerised machinery.

The new quartz site will be operating at full capacity by December 2021 and recruitment will continue throughout the year.

Wren Kitchens UK Manufacturing Operations Director, Kes Serelis, said: “We’ve reinvested back into our business to create this new state-of-the-art facility which is required to cope with our increased demand of fabricating high-quality quartz worktops for our customers across the UK.

“It will create a significant number of manufacturing and support roles for the region such as machine operators, team leaders, compliance officers and managers.

“It will be the largest quartz fabrication site in Europe, and we will be utilising the most sophisticated machinery in the industry such as robotic CNC saws.”

Wren currently has three manufacturing sites across North Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, this will be its second site in Scunthorpe.

It has developed a specialist quartz storage facility at its headquarters in Barton-upon-Humber as well as five brand-new quartz delivery depots across the UK in Gateshead, Watford, Thurrock, Basingstoke and Exeter.

To deliver the quartz, Wren has its very own bespoke double-decker lorries with A-Frames to secure the stone during transit.

In addition to this welcome news, works are progressing rapidly on Wren’s new £120m kitchen manufacturing and assembly facility at its headquarters in Barton-upon-Humber – this will create a further 900 new jobs for the region. The one million sq.ft. site will open by summer 2022.