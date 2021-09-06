York's Clementine's Hotel launches chocolate orange themed room

The hotel has undergone a £1m renovation.

The newly launched Chocolate Orange Room sees a mix of patterns and heavy fabrics, with a four poster bed and jacuzzi bath big enough to fit two.

The room is the latest to launch at the Clementine’s Townhouse Hotel, part of the HRH Group and looks to provide an exquisite escape in a place where Parisian chic meets Yorkshire Heritage.

A series of themed chocolate cocktails have also been created by Clementine’s in-house mixologist and include Chocolate Orange Daiquiri and After Eight Mojito, available via room service or to be sipped in the hotel bar, providing guests with the full chocolate experience.