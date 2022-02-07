Yorkshire-based British Wool launch new clothing range with Fred Perry

The new collection and Fred Perry’s first using British wool, will feature three items for the winter season including a cable knit jumper.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Faye Waterfield, brand reporter at Fred Perry, said: “We are proud to have three knitwear pieces made using British wool for our latest collection.”

Graham Clark of British Wool, said: “We are delighted to have worked with such a prestigious brand as Fred Perry on this new exciting range of 100 per cent British wool products. It is a great example of genuine British wool being used by a premium brand on the high street.”