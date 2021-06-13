Yorkshire-based chef behind Michelin-starred restaurant to launch brand of premium canned wines

Chef Tommy Banks at the Black Swan, Oldstead. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The entrepreneurs behind Michelin-starred restaurants The Black Swan in Oldstead and Roots in York and their business partner Matt Lockwood will launch their debut canned wine company, Banks Brothers, this July.

A spokesman said: "The first release of Banks Brothers will be Syrah Mourvèdre and Chardonnay both as 250ml cans, available to buy as a set, or as an add-on to their premium Made in

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oldstead at-home dining experience. Banks Brothers will be sourcing their first limited edition batch from small growers in South Africa, available for delivery nationwide from next month."

James Banks said: “I often feel like one or two decent glasses of wine but don’t want to open a special bottle. These cans will be perfect for those occasions at home or when heading out to the beach or for a picnic. The wine world can seem stuffy and that's not our vibe. We’re here to prove that amazing quality wine can be drunk anywhere, by anyone.”

Tommy Banks added: “For us, it’s all about putting flavour first. We will only put the best in our cans, sourcing amazing wine from like-minded people.”

A spokesman said: "Over the years, James, Tommy and Matt have forged great relationships with winemakers internationally, in particular those from South Africa. They have chosen

this specific area for their initial release of cans as not only do they produce award-winning wines, but they hope to support an industry that has been hit hard due to alcohol bans associated with the pandemic."