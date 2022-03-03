Samsons will launch this month North Yorkshire Victorian spa town.

Situated in Cheltenham Crescent, Samsons Brasserie and Bar will be a dining and drinking destination for all occasions.

The menu will honour British produce offering an all-day dining menu for guests.

Josh Whitehead - pic by Simon Hulme

Mr Whitehead is the creative force behind the menu at Samsons and has brought his extensive culinary knowledge and flair to the menu.

Formerly Executive Chef at Harewood Estate, and a semi-finalist of the 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals, the venue will have space for up to 182 guests across the main restaurant and bar and a private wine tasting snug room the venue is perfect for group gatherings, special occasions and corporate events.