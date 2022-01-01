Yorkshire Children's Charity: New organisation set up to help Yorkshire's most disadvantaged children

The Yorkshire Children’s Charity (YCC) is being backed by some of the county’s leading business people and is designed to ensure no child or young person is left behind due to ill health, disability or financial circumstances.

The Yorkshire Children’s Charity has been founded by a team with extensive experience in both the sector and the region.

YCC will support children, families and schools from the Yorkshire Dales through to inner city Sheffield, with initiatives such as The School Network, where volunteers will work with schools to provide responsive support such as establishing the number of children going without a pair of winter shoes or winter coat and addressing those needs to improve lives. Grants for wheelchairs, specialist equipment and to support families in financial crisis will be available through an easy to navigate service, backed by a dedicated team.

Alder Tree Primary School in Leeds is one of the schools supported by Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Working alongside local building contractors and suppliers, YCC will also launch the Yorkshire Big Build - an initiative delivering state-of-the-art school facilities to SILC and

SEND schools, creating environments where staff feel re-energised to teach and children are excited to learn.

Charlotte Farrington, chief executive at Yorkshire Children’s Charity and formerly of Variety, the Children’s Charity, said: “Working in a role where you get to make a real difference to the lives of Yorkshire’s most vulnerable and disenfranchised children is a privilege, and one I will never take for granted.

“Yorkshire Children’s Charity will shape and change the lives of those who need help the most– as a team we’re dedicated to identifying the needs of families, schools and local communities in the region and responsively supporting them in practical ways.

“The children and young people we support are faced with the most incredible challenges and adversity and the strength, courage and determination of these children are what drives my passion. Every child should be given the opportunity to reach their own unique potential and access the world around them. I am incredibly proud of what we stand for as a charity and I am excited to be leading our work alongside Annabel Robinson.”

Ian Short, Managing Director at Morley Glass and Glazing - financial backers of the new charity – added: “We are delighted to be a part of this exciting new venture, which without doubt, will help improve the lives of thousands of children across Yorkshire.”

Darren Stubbs, founder and CEO Stonebridge Homes and Chair of Trustees for Yorkshire Children’s Charity said, “YCC will be an incredible force for good.

“It’s everything a charity should be – modern, accessible, passionate, dynamic, transparent and honest. Care will form the very foundations and we are committed to putting our beneficiaries and their families first.

“Charlotte brings a wealth of experience to the role and is known and respected by many in the region for her passion, enthusiasm and dedication to improving the lives of children who are at a disadvantage.”

Other groups backing YCC include Addleshaw Goddard, DS Emotion, Clarion, Prohibition PR, Ideas that Work and SLBPR.

In the first one of calendar of fundraising events planned for 2022, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is hosting the ‘The Yorkshires’ – Commercial Real Estate Awards on Thursday May 5 next year at Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate.

The event will celebrate the very best in commercial property across Yorkshire and will be an excellent opportunity to network with 1,000 professionals operating within the sector.

As a new venture, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is completely reliant on the good will of the people of Yorkshire and the amazing business and organisations that are willing to get

behind them and raise funds to make a difference. The charity is dedicated to ensuring money is going where it’s really needed - to get involved, donate or find out more about