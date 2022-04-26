It will be open every Friday and Saturday from noon until 6pm from now until the Autumn

Owners Rob and Anne Wiltshire have been brewing for over 15 years and have a dedicated following across the pubs, bottle shops and beer retailers of the Dales.

They began selling from the Yorkshire Dales Brewery website - which was launched during the first lockdown - and opened a beer garden at the brewery last year.

Located at their Abbey Works brewery at the foot of Askrigg, Rob and Anne have already welcomed visitors to the taproom and are delighted with the response it’s getting.

Rob said: "We love having people here each weekend, and the taproom lets us welcome even more visitors. We get a great mix of long-time customers that have become good friends over the years and holiday-makers enjoying the Dales that pop in for a beer and take a few bottles and cans home with them."

Anne added: "We’ve always got several of our beers available on draught here, as well as our growing range of craft ales in cans. People already love our beer garden, and the tap room

gives us more space. It’s got a nice cosy feel, and of course it will come in very useful if the Dales weather isn’t great for being outdoors."