Yorkshire shopkeeper forced to take some lightbulbs out to keep costs down

Debra Pye, owner of the Great Expectations Emporium antiques shop in Anlaby Road, Hull, said pressure was mounting on small businesses like hers because customers were cutting back on purchases amid rocketing living costs. She said she feared that inflation was eating into peoples’ incomes so much that they faced losing out not only on a shopping trip but a social lifeline.

It comes as analysts forecast earlier this week that inflation could run as high as 18.6 per cent by January, driven by rising energy bills forcing up prices generally. Ms Pye, who has worked in the family business for seven years, said the last time she could remember such difficult times was the mid-1980s.

Impending hikes in energy bills were increasingly on customers’ lips, she added. with people forced to cut back on small luxuries.

Ms Pye said: “It’s really up and down at the moment, but mostly down for us. Things started going really flat when the utility bills went up, both for footfall and for our costs. We’ve had to take out some of the light bulbs in our shop, we had economy ones in before but now running them costs noticeably more.

“And those rising costs are affecting our customers as well. If you asked any other business they’d tell you the same thing. Things have been heading this way since first Brexit and then coronavirus; now it’s utilities, all these things have a knock-on effect. We’ve started opening later at 12.30pm and closing at five, sometimes even six, because people are coming out later.

“That’s partly to do with the heatwave we had recently I think, but I speak to customers and they’d said they’d noticed other shops in town opening at 10am and closing at 4pm. They’re doing that and others are only opening on certain days of the week to keep costs down, what else can they do?

“Another shop near to us had to close a few years ago because things were getting worse and worse for them. An independent supermarket took their premises on, but they only lasted a couple of years because they couldn’t afford to run their freezers and fridges any more.

“I don’t think things have been this bad since at least around the time of the Miners’ Strike in the 1980s. That was a hard time for independents because there was a lot of unemployment. Now, think about yourself when you’re getting your wages, you’d be thinking about winter coming and having to save for when energy bills go up. People can’t afford to treat themselves because they’ve got to heat themselves.

“In my shop people spend anything between £2 to £3 up to 100 quid – typically it’s between £5 and £20. But more and more people are saying: ‘I’ll come back for that when I get paid.’ The problem is that more often than not they never come back, and that’s an issue for us because it slows our stock movements down.

“As a business we’re luckier than most because we own our premises, we don’t have to pay rent. If we did I don’t know what situation we’d be in right now. But even for us we’re having to cut back. I’d really like to invest some of our earnings into developing the upstairs of the shop. I can’t though right now because I have to hang on and see what trade’s going to be like going forward and whether it’ll be worth it.

“Our family owns this shop and Grannie’s Parlour next door but one. My mum still works there because she enjoys it, it’s like a hobby for her and she loves meeting and speaking to people who come in. I’m still here because I want to be here for her, but to be honest there’s other things I could be doing instead.

“I used to be a social worker, and I find those skills really useful in this job, because sometimes you have to talk to people who have personal problems, including with their mental health. A lot of people are just talking about things like their energy bills ahead of winter, they’re exasperated because they have no idea why hell this is happening. It’s looking like it’s going to get worse for them and they’re looking for answers.

“Another thing I’ve noticed over the last three years is that the amount people are spending on Christmas presents has been dropping off. Before that the run up to Christmas was steady and people used to be lavish with their money. But now I’ve found, for a lot of people, gifts for their adult friends and relatives have gone out the window because they need to save the money for their kids.

“I’ve just started thinking about setting up something online as well as the shop, but until now I’ve tried to avoid it. We’re on Google and we have a Facebook page, but I’ve always believed that shopping’s a far better experience when people can come in and touch and feel the things they’re buying.

“I sell a lot of jewellery for instance – people love to come in and try it on before they buy it. And for a lot of people they just like to talk and have the company, it’s a social thing and for people people it’s a lifeline. So if retail moves more on more online that would be a sad thing for me.

“And as a business owner, I’m in my 60s and I wonder whether all the effort of going online would be worth it at this point, it’s a lot of work. The thing with having a physical shop is that it’s not just about your business. The shopkeepers and independents have camaraderie between them. I send customers who arrive to Hull on the train for a visit to the cafés and pubs, I’ll tell them about places to stay and where the museums are, and in turn other business owners will send people to me.