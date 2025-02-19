Continuing growth sees Run With It charity appoint Administration and Charity Co-ordinator

Hull and East Yorkshire-based charity Run With It has appointed a new Administration and Charity Co-ordinator to its team as part of its continuing growth across the Humber region.

Stephanie Sewell, from Grimsby, has spent her career working in administration, events and fundraising before joining Run With It, which helps raise the levels of literacy and numeracy amongst learners who benefit from being educated through real life experience.

Lisa Dawson, Director of Run With It, said:

“We are so pleased to welcome Stephanie to the team – and she has already hit the ground running. This is the first time we’ve had a dedicated admin and charity co-ordinator. It’s a vital role as we continue to expand our reach to help more children across more regions and Stephanie’s experience is just what we’ve been looking for.”

(L-R) Run With It Director Lisa Dawson with new team member, Stephanie Sewell at the MKM stadium, Hull

Run With It works out of four sites north of the Humber, at Hull’s MKM stadium, Flemingate shopping centre in Beverley, Bridlington Town Football Club and Sewell Group Craven Park in East Hull. The charity has also recently expanded its operations to cover Lincolnshire, including North and North East Lincolnshire, inviting schoolchildren to learn at various sites, like Humberside Airport and the Hampton by Hilton Hotel, as well as with Scunthorpe United and Grimsby Town’s community teams.

Stephanie Sewell said: