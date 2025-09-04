Controversial plans to build 173 homes in Yorkshire approved

Controversial plans to build 173 homes on a green site in Low Moor have been approved – and it has been revealed that many of the homes will managed by Incommunities.

Over 110 people had objected to a planning application for housing on the site off Abb Scott Lane, between Park Dam and the Low Moor Telephone Exchange.

But at a meeting of Bradford Council’s Regulatory and Appeals Committee on Thursday morning, members voted to approve the development after a 2 ½ hour debate that touched on issues ranging from highways concerns to flooding, bats and reservoir maintenance.

The application had been submitted by Homes By Honey last year, and the developer had said 85 of the 173 homes planned for the site would be designated as affordable housing.

Abb Scott Lane Housing

During Thursday’s meeting the applicants revealed that national body Homes England would help fund the affordable homes, and that they were in the final stages of a deal with Incommunities to manage the homes.

Planning officers had recommended the application be approved, subject to the developer agreeing to pay £500,000 towards highways works to improve the Abb Scott Lane/Harrogate Road junction.

A report to members detailed the objections to the site.

113 people had written objections to the council, some questioning the number of homes planned for the site and others calling for the land to be kept as a green space.

There were suggestions the land would be better suited for bungalows, with other objectors saying the housing would spoil the character of Low Moor.

Some of the objectors spoke at Thursday’s meeting.

One objector, Colin Duke, said the proximity of the reservoir and dam meant the site was “not fit for the development of 180 homes.”

He argued the Council “doesn’t have its act together” when it came to maintaining and monitoring its reservoirs – something it is required by law to do.

If the reservoir burst its banks the new homes would be in the “zone of destruction” – he told members.

The Council’s flood risk manager, Dr Kirsty Breaks Holdsworth, denied claims the Council was ignoring its obligations, pointing out the reservoir was inspected on a regular basis. She said: “We have to make sure we keep the risk to the reservoir as low as reasonably possible, and we comply with every regulation asked of us.”

Objector John Daybell pointed out that homes in the area had flooded in 2022 – with the flooding believed to have been caused by a blockage in a culvert.

He feared similar issues could arise should the new homes be built.

Councillor Andrew Thornton (Lab, Royds) also spoke to raise concerns, arguing it was “to much development” for the site.

He said if the plans were approved, works to the Abb Scott Lane/Huddersfield Road junction would not be enough to deal with the increased traffic in the area, and suggested Abb Scott Lane be made a 20mph road.

Sarah Willis, speaking on behalf of the applicants, said the development would help Bradford tackle its shortfall in new housing, adding: “There is a substantial shortfall in housing land across Bradford.

“These will be high quality houses. The affordable housing is being made possible by grant funding from Homes England.”

Referring to the concerns about flooding, she said: “The Local Flood Authority (Bradford Council) and Yorkshire Water have reviewed the drainage strategy and have raised no objections.”

Ben Smith, Land Director at Homes By Honey, spoke to members about the large amount of affordable homes planned on the site. He said: “We’re working with Incommunities and are close to finalising an agreement.”

After the debate Chair Councillor Shabbir Hussain (Lab, Manningham), asked non committee members to leave while the Committee had discussions with officers.

When the meeting was re-opened a new set of conditions was read out, better addressing some of the concerns raised by members.

One condition was that the development cannot begin until a full scheme to deal with surface water runoff has been implemented.

Another required regular management and maintenance of any culverts on the site.