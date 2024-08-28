Conversion of Ripon’s 119-year old Spa Baths into homes set for go-ahead

Plans to convert Ripon’s historic Spa Baths into four homes, commercial units and office space have been recommended for approval ahead of a meeting next week.

Councillors on North Yorkshire Council’s Skipton and Ripon planning committee will meet on Monday at Ripon Town Hall to consider the scheme from Ripon-based developer Sterne Properties.

It would see the Grade II listed property, which was opened in 1905 by Princess Henry of Battenberg, brought back to life following its closure in 2021.

Generations of families in Ripon learnt to swim at the Spa Baths but Harrogate Borough Council decided to sell the building and move to the new Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre which opened in 2022.

Under the plans, the older, original part of the Spa Baths building would be retained and converted into two commercial units.

However, the swimming pool section, which was added to the building in the 1930s following the decline of the spa era, would be demolished.

It would be replaced with a smaller, single-storey extension to form part of one of the proposed commercial units.

A glazed lobby is proposed to the rear of the existing pump room following the demolition of the swimming pool hall.

A former boiler house and water tower building is also proposed to be converted into small offices and a meeting room.

Four residential apartments will be created inside a new building and the proposals would also see the creation of a central courtyard.

Access for vehicles would be from Kirby Lane and seven parking spaces are proposed in total. Cycle parking storage is also part of the plans.

Local conservation group Ripon Civic Society said in a submission to the council that it welcomes the scheme.

It said the proposals will “conserve and provide new uses for an important historic building in the city”.

The society called the addition of the apartment building “unashamedly modern” but said it accepted the need for a housing element to make the scheme financially viable for the developer.