Converting a listed pub into a shop would “secure the long-term future of the building” – Council officers have agreed.

Bradford Council has this week approved listed building consent to change the use of the long empty Hare and Hounds on Great Horton Road.

Although planning permission for the building’s conversion has yet to be decided, the listed building consent is an important step towards the future plans for the Grade II listed, 1800s building.

The pub has stood empty for over five years, and suffered from vandalism, break ins and arson.

Hare And Hounds Late 2024

Last year a planning application to convert the building into a convenience store was submitted by MGM Property Investment.

If approved, the plans would also involve an extension being built to the rear of the building and a new, smaller retail unit built in the pub’s car park.

It had been suggested the building could be taken on by Sainsburys.

MGM Property submitted two applications, listed building consent to allow changes to be made to the listed building and a planning application for the works and change of use.

In response to the listed building application, the Council’s Conservation Officer Jon Ackroyd said: “The building retains significance but has fallen into dereliction. It has been disused for a number of years and been subjected to serious vandalism. A new sustaining use is urgently required.”

He said the building had originated as a farmhouse before being converted into a pub in the 19th Century to serve people travelling between Bradford and Halifax

Approving listed building consent this week, planning officers said: “As can be clearly seen, the former Hare and Hounds building has been the victim of vandalism, it has seen roof tiles removed and windows smashed.

“The building is not secure nor is it weathertight.

“The proposed development would see the building reused and brought back into use.

“If the application were refused, it would compromise the long-term viability of the building. Whilst this is not, of itself, the determining factor in recommending that the application is approved, it is an important consideration.

“The proposed development sees the re-use of a designated heritage asset.

“The proposed development would secure the short- and long-term future of the building.

“The erection of a new, smaller, building would be suitably positioned in the site and does not impact the setting of the listed building.”