The founders of Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks, based in Harrogate, said they hope the range will revolutionise the lives of the millions of children living with a disability.

Clare Braddell and Amelia Peckham aim to empower those who need support to walk with fun and stylish designs plus innovative design features to provide the most comfortable and safe experience for users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business went viral last month after Victoria Beckham was spotted sporting a pair of its chic black crutches for her Paris Fashion Week show, leading to a 350 per cent increase in searches and 70 per cent increase in sales for the brand.

Amelia Peckham, co-founder of Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks, the Harrogate-based business behind the black crutches recently worn by Victoria Beckham, has launched the UK's first customisable children's crutches.

The children’s crutches range is available in multiple designs, from plain black, footballs and unicorns to rainbows, rainbow zebra, midnight sky, glow-in-the-dark and forest camouflage. They can even choose to print any design they like using the Design Your Own customised service.

The crutches are lightweight, moulded to a left and right hand with comfy, squidgy grips and offer adjustable heights to maintain a stable and safe walking gait, especially as a child grows. The children’s crutches offer handle adjustment from 45 to 69 cm, which fit children approximately age four to 12.

Made to be silent, children can walk in peace without the loud sound of clicking with every step. The detachable cuffs also prevent the crutches from falling to the floor when children open doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crutches, which launched this week, retail from £132.50.

Cool Crutches & Walking Sticks, which was founded in 2006, was inspired by Mrs Peckham’s experiences of using regular crutches following a spinal cord injury from a quad bike accident leaving her with a life-altering long-term disability at the age of 19.

Issued with hospital standard crutches, she was confronted with agonising blisters, a constant clicking with every step and a feeling that the future was hopeless.

Mrs Peckham said: “When we started the business, we were a mother and daughter adjusting to a new reality in the wake of a life-changing injury. Our world from 15th October 2005 was similar to my spine, shattered and changed forever, overnight. Whilst I was navigating putting one foot in front of the other, mum was focused on doing everything possible to help her child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our two perspectives have been integral to the creation but also the evolution of the business.

“Now, 18 years on we are both mothers, with an acute and shared understanding of how children’s mobility impacts both the present, but also the future for them as well as their parents. In a similar way to adults but with one big difference, if a child doesn’t love their mobility aids they simply won’t use them which will either compromise their current or limit their future health.