Cooplands celebrates 140 years in business with weekend of Scarborough celebrations

Cooplands bakery in Scarborough has been celebrating 140 years in business.

Since opening back in 1885 as a pork pie butcher and pie maker in Scarborough, the well-known bakery chain has grown to 154 shops across the North and the Midlands.

Caroline Jones, Customer & Marketing Director, said: “140 years is a significant milestone for us. Since the original bakery in Scarborough, we have developed into a craft bakery with two manufacturing sites and over 150 shops, which are firmly part of their communities.

"It was important we marked this milestone celebrating with colleagues and customers. We have had a month of activity in our shops, where we have been celebrating with colleagues, we gave 140 of our colleagues an extra day’s holiday. Our shops have been celebrating by dressing up, getting out into their local communities, and we have had two days of celebration in Scarborough, where we had our very first shop.

Staff wore fancy dress to mark the anniversary

“We have been out in Scarborough serving up delicious treats and our famous cheese straws for customers to try, running a spin the wheel competition, and walking down the High Street with a giant walking talking Victoria sponge cake.