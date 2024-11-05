Corporation tax roadmap a win for business in otherwise tough Budget: Olga Watterich

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time ever, it was a woman at the despatch box setting the UK’s economic trajectory – a truly historic occasion.

For months, we have been speaking to our members and to politicians, arguing for those vital measures that can put us on the right path towards sustainable growth.

We know the Chancellor had some had very difficult choices to make to deliver much-needed stability for the economy and to protect our public finances.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. Picture:: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The decision to take a more balanced approach to our fiscal rules, one that prioritises capital investment, should help to unlock private sector investment in our infrastructure and net zero transition over the long-term.

Businesses welcomed the Chancellor’s decision to deliver a Corporation Tax Roadmap – something the CBI has long been campaigning for.

Indeed the Chancellor even cited the CBI’s campaigning as she announced in Parliament both the roadmap and the decision to cap corporation tax at 25 per cent for the duration of this Parliament.

It is a measure that will help create much needed certainty.

But there’s no getting around the fact that this was a tough budget for business.

It’s clear that the hike in National Insurance Contributions, alongside other increases to the employer cost base, will heighten the burden on businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber.

These added costs don’t come cheap.

They will hit firms’ ability to invest and ultimately make it more expensive to hire people or give pay rises.

The reality is that only the private sector can provide the scale of investment needed to deliver the government’s growth agenda.

That’s a shared mission – uniting politicians and businesses up and down the country.

We can only realise our growth ambitions together – so it’s vital that the government doubles down on its partnership with UK plc to unlock the investment that is needed to drive opportunity around the UK.

Right after the Budget was announced, CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith took to Westminster to deliver that message to journalists and politicians – projecting that much needed business voice.

One that feels more important than ever following last week’s Budget.

As the dust settles, firms face the reality of higher taxes putting a further strain on investment ambitions.

What’s crystal clear is that we’ve got plenty of work ahead of us when it comes to sustainable growth.

In under a month, we’ll be convening the best and brightest minds in business and politics at the CBI’s Annual Conference.

It will be an ideal chance to get together and define what steps we need to take next.

Until then, we’ll be rolling up our sleeves, digging deep into the detail of the Autum Budget, and speaking to our members about what it will take to secure greater economic prosperity.