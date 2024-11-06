Corrboard announces appointment and promotion as it attracts and retains talent

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has announced the appointment of Ian Sutherland as Reliability Engineer and the promotion of Jonathan Hornik-Unger to Training Manager.

With previous experience as a Reliability Engineer for Cepac, Ian brings with him a wealth of experience and transferable skills. His responsibilities will include improving the planned maintenance scheme and reducing technical downtime to help resolve any production issues.

He comments: “When I first met with Katie, the Head of Operations at CorrBoard, I was really impressed by her vision for the future. It resonated with me, and that’s why I am really looking forward to working with the team and to passing on my knowledge and experience.

“Knowing that the culture is to work together makes a big difference. It’s what turns a job into a career.”

Jonny Hornik-Unger, appointed to Training Manager at CorrBoard UK

Since joining CorrBoard in 2015, Jonathan Hornik-Unger has had varied experiences at the business, working his way from Wet End Operator to Key Operator, then to Controller with responsibility for running the full corrugator.

He has now accepted a promotion, becoming dedicated Training Manager at the company’s Scunthorpe manufacturing facility.

He comments: “I’ve worked at CorrBoard for almost ten years and during that time I have seen how training and development plays such an important part in helping people to reach their full potential. In my new role as Training Manager, I want to give my colleagues access to the support they need to achieve their career goals.

“Knowing that the company is so committed to its people makes it a great place to work and I want to make sure we are reinforcing that at every opportunity.”

Katie Woodward, Head of Operations comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ian to the team and to congratulate Jonny on his promotion. It’s great to see the business attracting and retaining talent in this way.”

“We have a big year ahead of us, and with the support of our colleagues we know that we can reach our targets and set big ambitions for the future.”