CORRBOARD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW APPRENTICES AS IT SUPPORTS EMPLOYMENT AND PROGRESSION IN SCUNTHORPE

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has announced the appointment of two news apprentices to the team: Daniel Szmit, as Health Safety and Environmental Technician; and Alexander Thomas, as Business Administrator.

With previous apprentices completing professional qualifications and securing full time positions at the company, with several becoming award-winning in the process, the organisation has now extended this program to offer greater opportunity to ambitious young people that want to learn as they earn.

Daniel will assist the management team to develop, manage, implement and monitor HSE systems and provide advice on practical improvements. In addition, he will identify and evaluate workplace hazards, prepare and maintain records, and assist with any safety improvements that will have a positive effect on the growing culture at CorrBoard.

He comments: “When I first heard about the apprenticeship, it felt a bit overwhelming, but it’s actually really fun to earn and learn at the same time. It will certainly help as I work towards establishing my career and over time becoming an HSE Inspector.”

Head of Operations, Katie Woodward, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Daniel to the team. We’ve seen in recent years how apprenticeships can support the development of young people from across the region. In fact, we’ve got some award-winning examples here at CorrBoard.

“We know that Daniel will become a real asset to the team and look forward to supporting him as he progresses through his apprenticeship.”

In his new role, Alexander will focus on communication, problem solving and time management, as he develops his knowledge and learning on the job. He will support the wider team and gain insight into different roles and divisions throughout the business.

He comments: “I wanted to work and to continue to learn and secure more qualifications that I know will support my career progression. The apprenticeship allows me to do both! It gives me the chance to work my way up and also to put the theory into practice. I am very much looking forward to becoming an integral part of the team.”

Commercial Manager, Jonty Frankland, comments: “We are really pleased to welcome Alexander to his new role. It’s great to attract new talent to team and also to bring people on board that may have a different perspective on business and process.

“We wish Alexander all the very best in his new role, as we support him to meet with his potential throughout his apprenticeship.”