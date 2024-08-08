Corrboard appoints Enistic to support journey to net zero

CorrBoard UK, the independent sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has appointed Enistic, the UK’s leading carbon accounting platform, to support the business as it works towards achieving net zero.

Focusing on Scope 1, 2 and 3 reporting, the company has called upon specialists to ensure that it captures relevant data and uses insight to make the changes required to reduce the environmental impact that it has.

While the business could become carbon neutral through offsetting, it has chosen to take a more robust approach and review its working practices to become more sustainable, reducing the environmental impact it has across all aspects of the company.

Managing Director of CorrBoard, Rob Burgin, comments: “Sustainability has been a part of our values for some time now and with the anaerobic digestion facility next door, we have taken steps to becoming one of the most sustainable suppliers in the market.

CorrBoard UK manufacturing facility

“That said, we know that there is more than we can do. Rather than choosing to offset and become carbon neutral, we want to work towards the more robust target of being net zero. This requires that we manage our own processes and also those of our suppliers.

“There is no doubt that our customers will be looking to work with companies that take the impact they have on the environment seriously and that’s why we are working with Enistic, to ensure we have the data and insight to support the changes that we are making for the better.”

Darryl Mattocks, Chairman of Enistic, comments: “CorrBoard is a great example of a business that is taking its environmental responsibility seriously. Enistic specialises in helping environmental conscious organisations like CorrBoard to implement net zero targets using methodologies such as Science-Based Targets (SBT).

“We are looking forward to working with CorrBoard and to building on the steps it has already taken to become a more sustainable manufacturer.”

CorrBoard is a privately-owned, independent sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.