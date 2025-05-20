CorrBoard celebrates double win at Better Society Awards.

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, is celebrating after it was named winner of both the Employee Wellbeing and National Commitment to Skills and Training categories at the Better Society Awards.

Celebrating the efforts that commercial organisations make to create a better society, the awards, organised by the Better Society Network, took place at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square last week.

Bringing together businesses from across a range of sectors, CorrBoard was up against some tough competition, yet was successful in both categories it had been shortlisted in.

CorrBoard Managing Director, Matthew Miller, comments: “We are very pleased to share the news that we have won both categories at the Better Society Awards. This recognition is testament to the team we have here and the commitment to the wellbeing of our colleagues and to ensuring they have access to the training they need, whatever stage of their career they are at.

“We very much believe in equipping our team with the support and skills they need now and also as they progress with the business. Well done to everyone involved.”