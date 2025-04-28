Corrboard EV investment paves the way for sustainable future

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has taken another step towards a more sustainable future by investing in a fleet of electric trucks (clamp and FLT) and expanding its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

This move is part of the business’ ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and improving efficiency across its operations. By replacing its existing forklifts with EV models, CorrBoard is reducing emissions from its on-site logistics while also benefiting from the long-term cost savings that EVs provide.

In addition to the EV forklifts, the company will also increase the number of EV charger points on-site from two to eight, further supporting its mission to transition to greener technologies.

Katie Woodward, Head of Operations at CorrBoard, comments:

“As a responsible business, finding more sustainable ways of working is always a focus here at CorrBoard. This investment, in electric trucks and EV chargers, is just another example of how we’re taking action to reduce our impact on the environment. Moving to EV trucks means we’re not only cutting emissions but also improving efficiency and lowering operational costs over time.

“This step is all about the future, our people, and most importantly, our planet. By continuing to invest in the latest technologies, we’re ensuring CorrBoard remains at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing.”