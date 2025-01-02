Corrboard introduces third shift to meet with demand

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has announced the introduction of a third shift as it puts in place the infrastructure to meet with demand from a growing list of customers.

Employing additional employees will allow the company to operate a 24-hour, five-day manufacturing system, extending its capacity and providing additional support throughout the business.

Head of Operations, Katie Woodward, comments: “The decision to introduce a third shift is a positive step forward for CorrBoard. Not only does it reflect the success we have had with securing new business, but also with attracting and retaining talent.

“Increasing capacity means that we can meet with the demands of our current customers, while also extending our remit to work with prospects. It also means that we have a stronger team in place and the contingency to face any challenges we have together.”

CorrBoard is a privately-owned, sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe.