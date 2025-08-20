Costain: Infrastructure specialist sees revenues slide due to completed road projects and HS2 delays

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the London-based firm has said it has seen levels of new work grow amid a boost from the Government’s infrastructure strategy.

The construction company told shareholders that revenues slid by 17.8 per cent to £525.4m for the six months to June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said this was driven by weaker revenues from road projects due to the completion of recent work and the Government’s re-phasing of HS2.

Infrastructure specialist Costain has revealed a slump in revenues following the completion of road projects and further delays to work on HS2. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Earlier this year, the Government said development on HS2 would be delayed, meaning its first phase would not be completed as originally planned by 2033.

Costain stressed that it saw growth from other parts of its transport business, with increased work linked to Heathrow airport.

It also saw stronger revenues in its energy, defence and nuclear energy divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm also reported that adjusted operating profits grew by 3.1 per cent to £16.8m for the half-year.

Costain said the Government’s infrastructure strategy and regulatory commitments to improvements across a raft of a sectors will provide the business with more work.

In June, the Government said at least £9bn a year would go to tackling the “soaring maintenance backlog” and fixing crumbling schools, hospitals and prisons over the next decade under its infrastructure programme.

Alex Vaughan, the chief executive of Costain, commented: “We have delivered another strong performance in the first half of 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Growth in adjusted operating profit and margin reflects the improving quality of our contract portfolio, and we remain confident that we will deliver our adjusted operating margin run-rate target of 4.5 per cent during FY 25 (full year 2025), building on the significant growth in adjusted operating profit achieved since FY 21 (full year 2021).

"Our strong net cash position, progression in our dividend and share buyback programme are creating substantial value for shareholders.

“We continue to win new work and add new customers in growth markets that provide essential infrastructure, expanding our forward work position to £5.6bn, more than four times FY 24 (full year 2024) revenue.

Mr Vaughan added: “We have already secured 90 per cent of our forecast revenue for the year and our bidding activity levels remain high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government’s new Infrastructure Strategy and Infrastructure Pipeline, together with recent regulatory determinations in water, energy and aviation, provide clarity and confidence in the significant growth opportunities in our target markets.

"We are delivering our strategic priorities, investing in the business to support these attractive growth opportunities and are increasingly confident in the group’s growth prospects.”

Adjusted profit before tax decreased 4.1 per cent to £18.6m in the six months ended June 30, Costain said.