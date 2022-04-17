Cosy Cottage Soap joins forces with Yorkshire Lavender to make an eco-friendly soap

Eco bathing, skincare and cleaning brand, Cosy Cottage Soap has joined forces with Yorkshire Lavender, a family-run lavender farm, to create natural, palm oil free lavender-infused soap.

By Lizzie Murphy
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 11:45 am

The new Yorkshire Lavender soap is made with oil extracted from distilled lavender flowers, grown by Yorkshire Lavender.

The soaps will be available online via Yorkshire Lavender as well as in Cosy Cottage’s Malton shop and from the gift shop at the Yorkshire Lavender gardens in Terrington, North Yorkshire.

Sustainability for the environment and the local economy are the driving values behind the new range.

Cosy Cottage Soap has joined forces with Yorkshire Lavender to create natural, palm oil free lavender-infused soap.

Grown in Yorkshire Lavender’s fields in the Howardian Hills and made in Cosy Cottage’s Malton workshop, which are less than five miles apart, the products have a low manufacturing mileage.

Clara Challoner Walker, founder of Cosy Cottage Soap, said: “We’re so pleased to work with such a lovely local brand and help to create fantastic products with its high-quality lavender – which is one of our favourite ingredients to work with.”

