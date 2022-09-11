East Riding Council’s Western Area Planning Committee was evenly split over the rear decking for Ralph’s Lounge, in Hallgate and Chair Coun Paul West had to cast the deciding vote.

Planning officers told councillors they were satisfied that a raft of conditions regulating noise in the area would protect the church, neighbouring businesses and locals.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Terence Litten, of the next door Cottingham Methodist Church, claimed no consideration had been given to worshippers there and the conditions to lessen noise did not go far enough.

Planning officers told councillors they were satisfied that a raft of conditions regulating noise in the area would protect the church, neighbouring businesses and locals.

Conditions on the use of the decking, which is already being built, include barring use after 11pm and live and amplified music being played outside.

The council has also required the rear doors to stay closed except for staff and customers going in and out, to dampen noise from inside.

The applicants’ planning statement said the cafe was aware of neighbours’ noise concerns, including the church’s, and they were talking to them about the best times to use the decking.

Cafe owners Chris and Simon Leahy wrote to the church saying they were happy to close the outdoor area during certain events if notice was given beforehand.

Mr Litten said noise would still disturb church goers, regardless of the conditions.

The objector said: “The requirement to close the door does nothing to minimise noise and disruption.

“This isn’t appropriate for an area adjoining a church.”

Committee member Cottingham North’s Coun Ros Jump said locals had claimed on social media that noise from the decking area could be heard during church services.

Coun Jump said: “The business isn’t going to fold because people can’t sit outside, it should work with its neighbours and the conditions should be upheld.”

But committee member Coun Ben Weeks said the church was in the heart of Cottingham, not a quiet rural area.

He said: “There is the church next door to this cafe, but they’re on a very busy street with restaurants, bars and pubs on it already.