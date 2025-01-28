Could you make a splash in maritime and offshore wind?

A new role to help maximise the economic benefit of the maritime industry to Humber and Yorkshire businesses is being established.

Regional trade organisation Humber Marine & Renewables has successfully secured funding from Maritime UK to help coastal communities thrive.

The organisation prides itself on providing networking opportunities and advocacy for the maritime and renewables sectors, having developed high profile event Offshore Wind Connections and taken on the Humber Renewables Awards in recent years.

Now it is recruiting to establish a dedicated position to drive its work forward, having operated with direction from a voluntary board and a single operational figure in recent times.

A business development manager is being sought to “play a pivotal role in driving the growth and influence of HM&R by expanding membership, increasing engagement, and enhancing the visibility of the organisation”. The role will focus on strengthening partnerships, supporting innovation and collaboration, and identifying new opportunities to drive revenue.

Camilla Carlbom Flinn, vice chair at HM&R, played a critical role in the bid submission.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity to make a tangible impact on the growth and success of the Humber and North Yorkshire regions’ maritime and renewables sectors. The role offers the chance to work alongside industry leaders, drive positive change, and be a key advocate for SMEs.” The Department for Transport-backed scheme saw the organisation awarded £85,000 as part of the £1 million Maritime Cluster Development Fund, announced in December. It is an initiative to grow economies and help local businesses through the delivery of skills, training and educational programmes.

Funding will be matched by members and supporters of the organisation, formed through the merger of Team Humber Marine Alliance and Grimsby Renewables Partnership. Support for the sector can be traced back more than a quarter of a century.