Council apologies to family-run cafe after it temporarily closed due to roadworks disruption

Independent family run cafe and delicatessen Mannetti’s closed on Monday, May 22, saying it wouldn’t open again until the following Saturday.Managers of the cafe cited a drop in footfall due to roadworks caused by the installation of anti-terrorism bollards in Lendal.James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said: “I apologise for any inconvenience this work creates.“All affected businesses and residents were contacted about this last year and again in April this year ahead of works starting.“This included issuing a press release, hand-delivering letters, speaking to businesses and residents, as well as putting signs and ‘businesses open as usual’ notices on the affected roads.“Our officers are available to give further details on the work.“Access to all businesses and homes is being maintained while the work is carried out.