Council approves new betting shop in town centre despite “impact on anti-social behaviour” concerns

Located in the designated town centre of Scarborough on 46 Westborough, the former retail unit is in a four-storey mixed-use terrace building.

Approved by Scarborough Council on Friday September 2, the development relates exclusively to the ground floor of the site which has an overall internal floor space of 100m2.

Submitted by Mr Paul Kirby on behalf of Jade Leisure, the plans suggest that the betting shop will be run as part of the Star Sports franchise.

The site’s permitted opening hours will be Monday-Saturday from 8am to 11pm, while on Sundays and Bank Holidays the opening hours would be from 9am to 8pm.

Though no objections were made by the Highway Authority or by North Yorkshire Police’s crime officer, the council did receive three comments from members of the public largely opposing the plans.

Members of the public commented on the “loss of a retail unit” and raised concerns that the “proposal would not result in an active shop front” as well as fears about an “impact on anti-social behaviour”.

The comments also state that the site which was previously home to a branch of Co-Operative Travel was “advertised as vacant for only four months” adding that “a minimum twelve-month period should be considered”.

Another comment suggested the proposal was “in conflict with the council’s visitor strategy and vision” while another said there was already an “accumulation of gambling and betting uses within the town centre”.

This will increase the number of betting shops on Westborough to at least three.

The council’s planning officers “acknowledged” the concern raised about an “accumulation” of gambling premises in the town centre, but said, “it is the officer’s opinion that the proposal in place of a vacant unit will contribute to maintaining and enhancing the diverse economic mix within the town centre, particularly given the increasing impact of online sales on the retail market.”