Council could revoke licence of JK’s Bar on Yorkshire coast after antisocial behaviour reports

North Yorkshire Council could revoke the licence of a Whitby bar following police reports of “antisocial behaviour and offences”.

On Tuesday, May 23, North Yorkshire Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will decide what course of action to take regarding the licence of JK’s Bar on Wellington Road, Whitby.

It comes as North Yorkshire Police (NYP) applied for a review of the premises licence on the basis that “since June 2022, North Yorkshire Police have responded to various incidents involving Disorder, Anti-Social Behaviour and offences” at the bar.

NYP said that the Alcohol Licensing Unit had engaged with the operator, attended meetings, and “implemented a Premises Improvement Plan in line with Home Office recognised ‘a stepped approach to achieving compliance’ but despite these interventions, JK’s Bar continues to undermine the Licensing Objectives”.

A council report prepared for the licensing committee’s meeting states that five relevant representations were received including one representation from a Responsible Authority.

North Yorkshire Fire Rescue Service set out “a number of concerns” over a “lack of records relating to mandatory fire alarm testing, emergency lighting testing, firefighting equipment testing, and staff fire training”.

The report states that other concerns have also been raised about antisocial behaviour, the impact of loud music, the “adverse behaviour of patrons”, as well as other “worrying matters”.

According to the report, the licensing authority received no letters or representations that were in support of the premises licence holder.

The licensing committee may choose to employ one or more options including the modification of the conditions or hours of the licence, choosing to remove the designated premises supervisor, suspending the licence for a period “not exceeding three months”, revoking the licence, or leaving the licence in its existing state.

The applicant, North Yorkshire Police, will have a right of appeal to the Magistrates’ Court against the committee’s decision within 21 days from receipt of the determination.