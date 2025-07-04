Council funds urgent works at Grade II-listed former cinema

Rotherham Council has appointed a contractor to carry out essential repairs to the town centre’s former Mecca Bingo building.

The Corporation Street landmark, originally opened as the Regal Cinema in 1934, has stood empty since Mecca Bingo closed its doors during the pandemic. Now Grade II listed, the building has been at the centre of debate over redevelopment, with previous plans to demolish it for flats sparking public outcry.

This week, council officials confirmed that F Parkinson Ltd has been awarded a £451,000 contract to carry out urgent works to make the building safe, secure and legally compliant, while further feasibility studies into its long-term use are carried out.

The decision was made under delegated powers by Kevin Fisher, Assistant Director for Property and Facilities Services, and approved on June 18. A report said that doing nothing was “not an option” given the state of the building and the council’s legal responsibilities as its owner.

The council acquired the building in late 2022 through its regeneration arm, RIDO (Rotherham Investment and Development Office). While no firm decision has been made on the building’s future, the enabling works are intended to keep options open for possible reuse.

A previous planning application to demolish the cinema and replace it with 45 apartments and retail units was met with strong resistance and ultimately halted after campaigners succeeded in securing Grade II listed status for the building.

Richard Gray of the Cinema Theatre Association, who led the listing bid, said the building was “a major part of Rotherham’s heritage” and praised its Art Deco design and history as the town’s principal cinema.

The former cinema, which once seated 1,800 people, has seen several changes over the decades, from Odeon to Scala, then Mecca Bingo. It was put up for auction in 2020 but failed to sell.

A council report on the decision said: “Enabling works are required within the building to ensure that the building remains safe, secure and compliant whilst a review of future use is undertaken.”