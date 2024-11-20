Councils require greater clarity on Government funding and reforms: Simon Hill

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent Budget delivered significant tax rises and spending commitments aimed at shaping a new path for managing public services, underscoring a strong intention to address the pressing issues facing the UK’s public sector.

During the election, the Institute of Fiscal Studies highlighted the need for transparency for all parties on the state of Britain’s public purse.

That silence has now been broken and, it’s clear that the UK’s finances and its public service are under strain.

Simon Hill shares his expert insight

The government announced that this budget and its tax rises were founded in the “tough decisions” to support better days ahead, which resonates with many in the public sector, including YPO and its member councils.

However, what is now crucial is a cohesive and clear plan to tackle the myriad of challenges the public sector is facing, from local schools to transport and blue light services.

On transport, for instance, commitments were made on long-term rail infrastructure projects such as, HS2 and the TransPennine rail upgrade.

However, for bus users in England, outside London and Greater Manchester, the cap of single fares has risen from £2 to £3.

While the emphasis on infrastructure is welcomed, it is equally important to align these spending decisions with regional transport strategies and local needs.

The government’s announcements on education focused on prioritising areas with the largest financial shortfalls.

This included an increase of £2.3 billion, with £1 billion of this focused on supporting special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.

Were these budgets incorporated into council balance sheets, many councils could face solvency challenges within the year.

In addition to financial support, a thorough assessment of SEND provision is needed to ensure a sustainable approach in the future.

While funding boosts address immediate issues, councils have projected to be spending £12bn on SEND services by 2026, meaning that a long-term strategy is essential.

A pivotal part in addressing these challenges is effective reform within the public sector, which will take both time and commitment.

The upcoming Procurement Act 2023 due to take effect in February, is one example of how reform might increase transparency, improve efficiency and, ultimately free-up resources for other priorities.

This budget’s fiscal boost and real-term increases for the public sector are significant steps forward.

Looking ahead, however, councils require greater clarity on how funding and reforms will together create a more resilient and effective public service.

This will be a crucial step to address underlying issues and achieve sustainable, long-lasting improvements.