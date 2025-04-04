Counter announces Skipton Building Society win and contract extension with Manchester Airports Group

Counter - the consultancy brand from Leeds-based Northcoders – has secured new contracts with Skipton Building Society, one of the leading UK-based mutual financial services groups, and Manchester Airports Group which owns and operates three UK airports: Manchester, London Stansted, and East Midlands.

Following the successful integration of a Data Engineering team in 2024, Skipton has agreed terms for a second consultancy contract with Counter in line with its strategy to grow internal capabilities and deliver its ambitious technology strategy. This team is supporting the delivery of the Society's brand-new customer web and mobile applications for its members using the Northcoders business model of deploying advanced engineers from Northcoders alumni and the Group's Tech Returners business. Beyond the immediate delivery to Skipton's members, a key benefit to the Society is the option for the consultants to join Skipton for the next stage of their career.

Following an initial six-month engagement with MAG, a further three-month contract extension has been agreed. The embedded team of technologists will be working on a project to enhance MAG’s three airport websites, and delivering an improved mobile experience.

Counter specialises in assembling and landing UK-based teams of technologists into clients, building dedicated teams that align technically and culturally with clients’ long-term goals. Counter is a challenger brand to the current tech consultancy, Offshore and Hire, Train and Deploy sector by offering a different approach underpinned by an efficient and scalable business model based on 100% utilisation rates for its Counter consultants.

Amul Batra

Counter’s consultants have either completed Northcoders’ training and are proficient in modern cloud and software solutions, including AI/ML development, data and cloud engineering or are part of the Tech Returners network. The consultancy’s robust model ensures that at the end of each engagement, clients have the option to onboard the consultants as full-time employees (‘FTEs’), at no additional cost, reinforcing skill retention and continuity.

Amul Batra – MD of Counter – said: “Since the launch of Counter in May 2024, the demand for our services has grown as prospective clients have understood the simplicity and alignment of our model. Organisations in both the private and public sectors see the value our teams add and appreciate how their ability to integrate and collaborate deliver real results. The new contract with Skipton Building Society, and the contract extension with Manchester Airports Group,are testament to the talents of our consultants, the strength of our client relationships, and our unwavering commitment to always being tech problem solvers.”

June Powell, engineering enablement lead at Skipton Building Society, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Counter last year on a project, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with them again in a different area of our business. I look forward to seeing more of their skills and experience in action as they continue to support The Society in our ongoing evolution. Their collaborative approach and the time they dedicate to truly understanding our culture make them an ideal fit for Skipton."

