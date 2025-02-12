Couple get engaged in Morrisons ahead of Valentine's Day with help from giant cookie
Morrisons shopper Charlie Bullock, 30, took his partner, Hannah McNaughten, 26, to the bakery counter at Morrisons Reading where she was surprised with a giant “Morri Me?” message on the cookie.
A Morrisons spokesman said: “The epic proposal was planned by Charlie after his first attempt in Barcelona last December ended in failure when a thief tried to steal his phone he was recording the big moment on.”
“This time, the moment was captured by a Morrisons photographer as the romantic engineer asked his local store to help his proposal go without a hitch. Expert bakers from Morrisons helped pipe the special cookie and gifted the couple flowers and champagne too.”
Mr Bullock commented: “Morrisons has been a staple in our lives for so many years now that it felt like the perfect place to pop the question - again. Our love for food is as strong as it is for one another, and the look on Hannah’s face - as well as other shoppers', was priceless. It was incredibly kind of Morrisons to help make this day so special and we can’t wait to walk down the real aisle, and not one at the supermarket.”
Ms McNaughten added: “I thought we were just heading out for our routine weekly shop, so when the bakers turned around with the giant cookie, my jaw dropped to the floor. After the nightmare of the last proposal, it’s so sweet of Morrisons - and Charlie – to want to create a bit of romantic fun ahead of Valentine’s Day.”
Iain Perry, Store Manager at Morrisons Reading, said: “When we heard about Charlie’s unfortunate proposal, we wanted to do anything we could to make their big day a little more special. Playing the role of Cupid was a fun task to create their unique proposal which will live long in both our memory and theirs. We look forward to hearing about their wedding and hope the donation helps them celebrate in style.”