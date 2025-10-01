Cpl UK Life Sciences joins Medilink North of England as its latest Corporate Partner

Cpl UK provides total talent solutions for healthcare, life sciences, and technology and is the latest high-profile organisation to join South Yorkshire based Medilink North of England as Corporate Partners.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With offices in the UK, Europe and USA, Cpl UK have dedicated industry and sector teams with the experience and knowledge to help job seekers find their perfect role and connecting them with top companies in various industries. With over 30 years of experience in the staffing and talent industry, they are sector specialists in total talent solutions covering permanent, contract, multi-hire, and executive search.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, “We are delighted Cpl UK have joined us as one of our Corporate Partners. We look forward to developing our partnership over the next few years to benefit all our members in the north of England with their specialist experience, knowledge and deep understanding of all life sciences functions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drew Jones, Operations Director at Cpl UK, replied, "The Life Sciences industry in the North is a vital part of our business and a key investment area. We place ourselves as a key cog in that machine and our Partnership with Medilink is key to deepen our relationships with their members and work together as a collective to improve access to the best talent."

Cpl UK Life Sciences joins Medilink North of England

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.

Cpl UK join Hill Dickinson, HLK, Leyton, Lumon, MFL, MHA, Swift, Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and Santander Navigator as corporate partners alongside Medilink North of England.

For more information about Medilink visit www.medilink.co.uk