CPPGroup announces closure of Leeds office as part of cost reductions
In advance of announcing its interim results on September 29, CPP Group has announced a reorganisation of its leadership team and a set of cost reduction measures designed to streamline the group “and align overheads with the group’s new size and focus”.
CPP said that board and senior leadership changes have been introduced to reflect the group’s new business model, strategy, and operational priorities.
Simon Pyper will step down as chief executive officer and will assume the role of chief financial officer and managing director of Legacy Operations. He is expected to leave the group during 2026.
It has also been revealed that David Bowling, the chief financial officer, and Eleanor Sykes, chief operating officer, will step down from the board and their executive roles but will continue, in a non-executive capacity, with UK regulatory approved responsibilities for Homecare Insurance Limited. They will oversee its operations and orderly closure.
Significant cost reductions have also been announced including lower board costs, the closure of the Leeds office, and other identified central savings, the statement said.
David Morrison, the Chairman, commented: “This reorganisation simplifies and streamlines the group’s senior management structure, reducing aggregate central cost whilst focusing on the requirements of Blink and the management of the legacy operations.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Simon, David and Eleanor for their outstanding service and contribution to the company.
“Simon took over as CEO early in 2022 and has been responsible for instigating and executing the strategy that has led to the exit from the legacy holdings in Turkey and India and refocusing the Group on Blink.
"David played a critical role in the financial management of the group in the same period and for executing the group’s legacy disposals, including those most recently in Turkey and India, and
“Eleanor has made a noteworthy contribution to the operational effectiveness of all aspects of the group.
“The group has been transformed in terms of strategic clarity and objectives and operational discipline, and I am pleased that each of them will continue, in different capacities, to be involved with the group for a while to come.”