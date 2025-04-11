Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victorian building was acquired by Rambler Group from Ailantus Hotels for an undisclosed sum.

The group made the acquisition under its premium hospitality brand, Aura Hotels.

The firm said that the move marks the first step in its 24-month, £30m growth strategy, through which it plans to build a “national footprint” in the UK hospitality sector by acquiring and transforming what it described as “landmark hotels”.

Peter Auld, regional manager of Ailantus Hotels (left) with Qasim Ahmed, CEO of Rambler Group Holdings.

Qasim Ahmed, CEO of Rambler Group Holdings, said: “The Craiglands Hotel is a property of remarkable heritage and untapped potential.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter — not only for the hotel, but for our growing presence in the UK hospitality sector.

"Our goal is to restore Craiglands to its former grandeur, while creating something truly special for both Ilkley and our guests.”

Rambler Group said the hotel will now undergo a “comprehensive and sensitive refurbishment”, with the aim of repositioning it as a “leading 4-star wellness destination”.

The company said the centrepiece of the transformation will be the site’s Verbeia Spa & Wellness Centre, which also recently benefited from a £2.2m investment.

Craigsland Hotel seller, Neel Chawla, of Ailantus Hotels, said: “Working with Rambler Group Holdings and Qasim was an absolute pleasure. It was evident from the outset that we were dealing with a serious, well-backed group with a clear vision for the hotel.

“We’re confident that under their Aura Hotels brand, Craiglands is in the best possible hands for its next chapter.”

The Craiglands Hotel was built in 1859 and is near Ilkley Moor. The hotel is known for its history as a hydropathic retreat – a form of physiotherapy now seen as an alternative medicine which aims to use water to improve physical and mental health.

At the time of being built, the site was one of the largest purpose-built hydropathic establishments in the country.

Its focus later shifted to becoming a holiday and wellness resort as the popularity of hydrotherapy began to wane towards the end of the 1800s.

Rambler Group Holdings works across the transport, tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Last year, the company also acquired bus company Mortons Travel from National Express, for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the deal would safeguards all 35 job roles at Morton’s Travel.

Speaking at the time of the acquisition, Mr Ahmed added: “We are pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Mortons Travel and look forward to building on its current success.

“The acquisition reflects our commitment to growth and innovation, enhancing our service offerings with a fleet of over 175 coaches and expanding our reach in the market.