Cranswick: Food giant launches independent review after pig farm abuse claims

Covert footage emerged earlier this month that appeared to show workers at Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire abusing piglets. The footage was filmed by the animal rights organisation Animal Justice Project (AJP), and first reported by the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Retailers including Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suspended Northmoor Farm as a supplier as a result.

A Cranswick spokesperson said: “The welfare of the animals we rear is of the utmost importance and we are extremely disappointed to see the unacceptable lapse of welfare standards captured at North Moor Farm.

Library image of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. Earlier this month, pork giant Cranswick tumbled in value after UK supermarkets suspended supplies from one of its farms that has been linked to alleged abuse against pigs.(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

“As soon as we saw the footage, we immediately suspended the team working at the farm and we are conducting an urgent and thorough investigation. We have also suspended the farm from supplying any pigs until the investigation is completed.”

Chief executive Adam Couch said in a statement that the business is now reviewing the welfare of its operations.

“We take seriously any instance, anywhere in our supply chain, where behaviour fails to meet those standards,” he said.

“We are therefore instigating a new, fully independent, expert veterinarian review of all our existing animal welfare policies, together with a comprehensive review of our livestock operations across the UK.

“We will provide a further update on this work in due course.”

Cranswick said it had achieved record investment and strong returns in the financial year ended March 29 2025.

The East Yorkshire-based firm revealed revenues grew by 6.8 per cent to £2.72bn for the year to March, compared with the previous year.

Cranswick said volumes were stronger on the back of positive demand for its luxury products and record Christmas trading.

It added that fresh pork export revenues lifted by more than 10 per cent after it benefited from the reinstatement of a contract with China.

Meanwhile, the company also revealed that pre-tax profits grew by 14.6 per cent to £181.6m for the year.

In a statement to accompany the results, Mr Couch also announced the acquisition of Blakemans, a food service sausage manufacturer.

He added: “Blakemans is highly complementary to our existing added-value Gourmet business.”

Oghma Partners, a corporate finance house to consumer industries, acted as the financial advisor to the shareholders of Blakemans in connection with this deal.