Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in the company’s newly-published annual report, Adam Couch hailed the firm’s recent record results for the year ending March 29, 2025, which saw revenue grow by 6.8 per cent to £2,723 million and profits rise 14 per cent to £206.9m.

His report highlighted acquisitions as a “core element of our growth strategy”, highlighting a £24m deal to take over East Yorkshire-based pig genetics company JSR Genetics as well as the recent takeover of sausage manufacturer Blakemans.

Mr Couch added further deals are on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Couch of Cranswick

He said: “As we mark Cranswick’s 50th anniversary I am firmly focused on the future. We remain very cash generative, enabling us to invest at pace in future opportunities for growth whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"Our investment pipeline is strong, and we see further opportunities to develop our business through complementary, accretive acquisitions.”

He added that the company is also making internal investments to build its business.

"We are accelerating the pace at which we invest to drive strong returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we spent a record £138 million across our business to add capacity, expand capability and drive further efficiencies through automation and scale.

"We spent £63 million across the four major strategic capital projects in the year. The £29 million expansion of the two added-value poultry sites in Hull is now complete with the new business onboarded.

"The £25 million fit out of the houmous and dips facility in Worsley, Manchester, is progressing to plan with the initial phase now successfully commissioned.

"The £22 million project to increase incubatory and processing capacity at the Kenninghall and Eye sites respectively, in Suffolk, is under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finally, the £62 million multi-phased expansion project at our Hull pork primary processing facility is progressing as planned.

"We have also now committed a further £35 million to lift capacity at the Hull site from 35,000 to 50,000 by the end of March 2027.”

Cranswick recently faced controversy over abuse claims at a Lincolnshire pig farm run by the business.

In response, it has launched an independent review into its animal welfare policies and livestock operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Couch said in the annual report: “We know that our customers and consumers care deeply about the welfare of animals involved in food production – it is a priority we share.

"We have always placed the highest importance on animal health and wellbeing and continuously aim to have the most stringent standards in the sector.

"We take seriously any instance, anywhere in our supply chain, where behaviour fails to meet those standards.

"We are therefore instigating a new, fully independent, expert veterinarian review of all our existing animal welfare policies, together with a comprehensive review of our livestock operations across the UK.