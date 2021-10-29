Cranswick unveils eco friendly plans to become the world’s most sustainable meat business

Cranswick's site in Preston

Carbon neutral status has been recognised by PAS2060† certification, which verifies the carbon reduction programme and approves the plans to further reduce emissions.

This follows an 18 per cent reduction in carbon emissions at the Hull-based firm over the last financial year.

Cranswick has also committed to purchasing 100 per cent certified deforestation-free soya, which is expected to result in a 20 per cent reduction in carbon.

Adam Couch, Cranswick's chief executive, said: “We recognised in 2018 that tackling climate change is everyone’s responsibility and, as a leading operator in the food industry it was incumbent upon us to play our part.

“We have made significant changes to the way we operate our business through our Second Nature programme.

"While we have further to go, I’m very proud of our teams who have embraced climate action with such vigour and helped us reach these first milestone steps of carbon neutral manufacturing and also the switch to 100 per cent certified deforestation-free soya.”

Cranswick said that eligible sites exclude new sites commissioned or acquired in the financial year. These sites will receive certification during the next financial year.

As part of Cranswick’s industry leading sustainability strategy ‘Second Nature’, the firm has laid a road map to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions across all operations by 2040.

The company said that it has worked from boardroom to shop floor to reduce its total carbon emissions. The action on climate change has been embedded across all areas of the business, from its farming operations to all sites, with measures including efficiency projects, clean energy investments and waste reduction initiatives.

Cranswick aims to reduce emissions by 50 per cent across its entire value chain by 2030.