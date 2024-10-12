Craven Park Stadium in Hull could be set for extension ahead of anticipated Coldplay shows
Hull Kingston Rovers have submitted plans to Hull City Council for a temporary stand to be built next to the existing East Stand.
The proposed stand would add 997 seats to the East Hull stadium.
The ground, which currently has a capacity of 12,225, is set to host Coldplay on 18th and 19th August 2025 as a part of the British band’s Music of the Sphere World Tour.
Hull KR, who play in the Super League Grand Final this weekend, have told Hull Live the proposed stand is to accommodate a greater amount of fans for the Rugby League side’s 2025 and 2026 Super League seasons and that any decision on whether it will be used when Chris Martin and Co. visit will be decided at a later date.
Hull City Council will now evaluate the planning application and decide if the stand is to be granted planning permission.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.