Crazy golf venue granted licence by council in Scarborough after 60 residents show approval

A Scarborough “crazy golf” venue has been granted a premises licence following approval of an amended plan by North Yorkshire Council.

Par N Bar Crazy Golf Adventures’ application for the sale of alcohol and the playing of recorded music was approved by North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday, May 12.

The adventure golf course venue, which is located on North Bay Promenade, Scarborough, received more than 100 representations from members of the public which prompted changes to the application.

More than 60 members of the public said they were in favour of the licence and the business proposal, with some comments stating that the licence would be positive “for locals and visitors alike”, according to the report.

The applicant originally sought permission for the sale of alcohol from 8am to midnight, seven days a week in two on-site cafés and a pizza bar, as well as permission for the screening of films, live music, and dance performances.

As part of changes to the proposal, the applicant has been permitted to sell alcohol between 10am and 10pm solely from the “two small cafés”.

The licensing committee also approved opening hours and permission to play recorded music from 8am to 10.30pm, seven days a week.

The minutes of the meeting note that the licence will be subject to the conditions whereby “to purchase alcohol, customers must either sit in the designated seating area in front of each kiosk or purchase a ticket for a game of crazy golf” with one drink per person per game.

With regard to recorded music, the condition states that it “must be played at a background level only” and only music relating to the golf is allowed to be played “such as pirate related”.

According to the minutes of the meeting, in coming to its decision, the licensing committee considered representations, video footage, the plans and photographs of the area, and Scarborough Council’s licensing policy.