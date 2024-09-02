Creative agency appoints new chief growth officer

Leeds-based creative agency Born Ugly today announces the appointment of Neil Lockwood as Chief Growth Officer.

Lockwood, a seasoned industry leader with extensive experience across digital transformation, brand strategy and business growth, joins the agency to steer its business development, innovation offer and expand its presence in the rapidly evolving AI and digital landscape.

He steps into the role following a successful tenure as Chief Client Officer at Create Future, where he worked with major clients such as Sky Bet and Yorkshire Building Society.

Known for his impact-driven approach, Lockwood has consistently prioritised meaningful client outcomes and significant business growth, from the digital transformation of a leading bank to retaining educators in the teaching profession for the Department for Education.

Neil Lockwoodsaid: “This role is a unique opportunity to help define the next chapter of the evolution of Born Ugly.

"As AI continues to reshape our world, creativity will be the key to unlocking new opportunities and ensuring that we remain the architects of our own future. It is the human touch—our imagination, empathy, and creative spirit—that will set us apart.

"For us creativity isn’t just a valuable skill; it's the foundation upon which humanities future will be built. Ultimately creativity is the engine of innovation. I hope to be the lightning rod for growth, ensuring our journey to success benefits our clients, team and the agency as a whole.”

Sarah Dear, CEO of Born Ugly added: “Neil’s expertise and passion for impactful brand work aligns perfectly with Born Ugly’s ethos. His track record of driving growth while prioritising client and team success makes him the ideal addition as we continue our mission to uncover our clients’ ugly truth and craft change that matters.