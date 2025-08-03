Creative and cultural celebrations lead to record visitor numbers for West Yorkshire
According to research from Global Tourism Solutions UK, West Yorkshire welcomed 73 million visitors in 2024, a three per cent increase on the previous year, with spending in the local economy rising by 7.8 per cent to £6.26bn.
The tourism and hospitality sector now supports 54,000 jobs for local people, up by 2.6 per cent.
This growth has been attributed to successful 'year of culture' events hosted across the region ahead of Bradford UK City of Culture 2025, taking place this year.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic that more people are visiting the region and seeing everything we have to offer. And these record figures clearly show that culture isn’t just nice to have - it helps us create good jobs, vibrant places and economic growth.”
The research was commissioned by West Yorkshire’s Local Visitor Economy Partnership - a strategic partnership between the region’s five local authorities.
