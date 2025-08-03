Creative and cultural celebrations lead to record visitor numbers for West Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to research from Global Tourism Solutions UK, West Yorkshire welcomed 73 million visitors in 2024, a three per cent increase on the previous year, with spending in the local economy rising by 7.8 per cent to £6.26bn.

The tourism and hospitality sector now supports 54,000 jobs for local people, up by 2.6 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This growth has been attributed to successful 'year of culture' events hosted across the region ahead of Bradford UK City of Culture 2025, taking place this year.

Mayor Tracy Brabin at Art House, Wakefield

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic that more people are visiting the region and seeing everything we have to offer. And these record figures clearly show that culture isn’t just nice to have - it helps us create good jobs, vibrant places and economic growth.”