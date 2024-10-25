Creative Corridors: New report outlines plan to unlock money and opportunities for creative industries
The report outlines the blueprint for ‘creative corridors’ – the joining up of creative hotspots across large geographic areas.
It also aims to show how clusters of creative businesses, arts and cultural institutions, as well as networks of talent across all parts of the country, can collaborate, with a view to unlocking greater opportunities for investment, jobs, skills provision and cultural access.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “The North’s creative industries are brimming with ingenuity, diversity and attitude, with the potential to add tens of billions to our economy. But for too long, we’ve missed out on the same level of opportunities and investment seen in the South East.
“Inspired by this new research, and by coming together as One Creative North, we will unleash the full potential of our world class creative sector, ensuring that even more Northern talent can thrive in a stronger, brighter region.”
The launch follows the recent publication of the Government's Industrial Strategy Green Paper, which positions the creative industries as one of eight sectors the UK's economic growth will be based on.
Launched at The Lowry in Salford by Andy Haldane, CEO of the RSA; Darren Henley, CEO of ACE; and Hasan Bakhshi, Director of Creative PEC, with guest panellists including Northern Metro Mayors Andy Burnham and Ms Brabin, the report argues that local leaders should be “immediately supported” to explore how creative corridors might transform places around the country.
The RSA will now work with partners across government, civil society and the creative industries to apply the learnings of the report and identify new creative corridors.
Andy Haldane, chief executive of the RSA said: “The new Government has, through its recent green paper on industrial strategy, put the creative industries front and centre of its growth agenda. This groundbreaking new report outlines the huge potential for the UK’s vibrant and pioneering creative industries and, crucially, explains how this potential can be unlocked.”
