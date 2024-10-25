Creative Corridors: New report outlines plan to unlock money and opportunities for creative industries

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report outlines the blueprint for ‘creative corridors’ – the joining up of creative hotspots across large geographic areas.

It also aims to show how clusters of creative businesses, arts and cultural institutions, as well as networks of talent across all parts of the country, can collaborate, with a view to unlocking greater opportunities for investment, jobs, skills provision and cultural access.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “The North’s creative industries are brimming with ingenuity, diversity and attitude, with the potential to add tens of billions to our economy. But for too long, we’ve missed out on the same level of opportunities and investment seen in the South East.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, spoke at the launch of the new report, which took place at The Lowry in Salford.

“Inspired by this new research, and by coming together as One Creative North, we will unleash the full potential of our world class creative sector, ensuring that even more Northern talent can thrive in a stronger, brighter region.”

The launch follows the recent publication of the Government's Industrial Strategy Green Paper, which positions the creative industries as one of eight sectors the UK's economic growth will be based on.

Launched at The Lowry in Salford by Andy Haldane, CEO of the RSA; Darren Henley, CEO of ACE; and Hasan Bakhshi, Director of Creative PEC, with guest panellists including Northern Metro Mayors Andy Burnham and Ms Brabin, the report argues that local leaders should be “immediately supported” to explore how creative corridors might transform places around the country.

The RSA will now work with partners across government, civil society and the creative industries to apply the learnings of the report and identify new creative corridors.