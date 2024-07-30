Croda 'focused on strengthening' after reporting falls in sales and profits

The company, which is headquartered at Cowick Hall in Snaith, recorded sales of £815.9m – down 7.4 per cent on the same period in 2023.

Operating profit was down 12.1 per cent to £114.4m.

Sales in its life sciences and industrial specialities arms were both down, but consumer care products were three per cent up.

Croda makes ingredients for skin, hair and cosmetic products for multinational giants

Steve Foots, Chief Executive Officer, said the company had returned to year-on-year growth in the second quarter of the year.

He said: "Group performance was in line with expectations in the first half year, with further progress in Consumer Care, key strategic Pharma platforms and Industrial Specialties.

"The group returned to year-on-year growth in the second quarter, helped by more stable market conditions, price discipline and continued operational progress.

"Our sales of innovative products increased to record levels and robust cost control is enabling us to deliver improving operating margins.

"We've seen continued momentum in higher growth areas where we have focused recent investment, testament to our strategy to realign the portfolio towards the megatrends shaping our industry.

"In particular our strong relationships with local and regional customers is driving growth as they innovate and grow quickly. And with customer pipelines continuing to expand across biologics, vaccines and nucleic acid-based drugs, our strategic focus areas in pharma will support accelerating growth for Croda in due course.

"We are focused on strengthening the group through implementing our strategy with cost and capital discipline, to deliver strong earnings growth in the future and significant value for our shareholders."

The company said its results had been impacted by lower demand for Covid-19-related products.

It said: “After record results in 2021 and 2022 when Croda significantly benefitted from Covid-19 related sales and customers building up inventory levels, group performance has been impacted by prolonged industry-wide destocking and weaker economic conditions.”

But it added: “Encouragingly, customer inventories and demand have become more stable in Consumer Care and Industrial Specialties, with Consumer Care sales up by 9 pert cent compared with the second half of last year, and Industrial Specialties up 21 per cent on the same basis.

"In Life Sciences, destocking has continued in crop protection and consumer health markets, but sequential sales growth in Pharma compared with H2 last year (excluding Covid-19 lipids) and improving orders provide some encouraging signs.

"Overall, the group returned to sales growth in the second quarter compared with Q2 last year.

"Raw material costs have continued to fall in the period, ending the half approximately 4 per cent lower on average than on January 1 2024, following around a 12 per cent reduction in 2023.